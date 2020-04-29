Alleviate financial stress

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The coronavirus pandemic isn’t just impacting our physical health, it’s also causing mental health issues.

As many continue to navigate through the daily changes of the COVID-19 crisis, stress may be adding up.

“I think for a lot of people there’s a lot of extra challenges that they never thought they’d be facing right now and that can cause of lot of anxiety and depression in people,” Bolton said.

April Bolton with Lutheran Social Services says it’s important to remind people that they’re not alone, and help is readily available.

“We’re here, we’re ready to listen. We have staff who can meet via Zoom like this or via telehealth like this. We also received a grant from South Dakota Community Foundation to help offset some of the cost of counseling and so that can help in that avenue as well,” Bolton said.

And help with the cost could make a big difference for many.

LSS Financial expert Breck Miller says money is one of the big stressors in many people’s lives right now.

“This is an emotional time for a lot of people dealing with the pandemic and everything that’s going on, and furloughs and layoffs and everything else. I think the biggest thing in mental health and financial health as well is don’t panic,” Miller said.

He says LSS can offer help to those who need assistance with handling their finances. That will hopefully alleviate some of the stress that comes with it.

“We will give them guidance and walk with them through that process. It’s not just here’s the information and you’re on your own. But we’ll stick with people and we’ll work with people as long as they need us there with them,” Miller said.

Adding that no matter what kind of financial situation you’re in, you have options.

“These aren’t things that are new, people have survived these things in the past and you can survive this too. We just need to be proactive and address the situation with the idea that we’re going to survive and move forward and recover,” Miller said.

If you’d like to contact LSS for help, click here.