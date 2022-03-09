SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, bringing attention to the seriousness of the disease.

All it takes is one day and one screening to save your life.

A Lennox man says he’s glad he went in to get his colonoscopy when he did.

Scott Ford of Lennox turned 50 last year, so he knew it was time to get his colonoscopy, especially because there’s a history of colon cancer in his family.

During his procedure, there were complications, but the scariest one was this.

“There was six out of 32 lymph nodes had shown cancer,” Ford said.

Ford has been undergoing chemotherapy treatments for the past six months and has another six months to go.

“It’s an important topic to discuss and bring awareness to our community here,” Sanford Gastroenterologist Dr. Antonios Wehbeh said.

Dr. Antonios Wehbeh says colon cancer is the second leading cause of cancer death in the United States. But he says it’s one of the most preventable cancers there is.

“It’s very preventable, not many cancers are as preventable as colon cancer, yet there are still a lot of cancers being diagnosed,” Dr. Wehbeh said.

The best way to beat it is to find it early and that means scheduling your colonoscopy when it’s time.

“It is one night or one day of many trips to the bathroom and that’s going to be the unpleasant part that’s unavoidable, but that’s going to be one day of inconvenience, but on the trade off you are potentially saving yourself from getting colon cancer and saving yourself from dying from it,” Dr. Wehbeh said.

Ford is glad he followed the guidelines and didn’t put off his colonoscopy.

“I’m very thankful and that’s one of the reasons I wanted to do this and I want people to understand I wasn’t the guy who had colon cancer, I never would have thought I had it, well I am the guy who has colon cancer,” Ford said. “Don’t put it off the sooner you do it it’s worth it, sure there’s a little discomfort during the colonoscopy, but it sure beats what could happen in the end.”

Doctors used to recommend colorectal cancer screenings starting at age 50, but have lowered it now to age 45, because there’s been an increase in colorectal cancers in adults younger than 50.