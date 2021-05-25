Adjusting to working from home

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As a result of the pandemic, many people began working from home. And for some, the increase in sitting has resulted in back pain.

Kinesio Care Center in Sioux Falls opened just months before the COVID-19 pandemic hit KELOLAND.

Owner and chiropractor Dr. Collin Dewitt says as more people started working from home, more patients started showing up with neck and back pain.

“That was probably our biggest complaint that people would come in for, is your work situation changes at home instead of being at the office. So either you’re sitting on the couch or you’re sitting at the kitchen table, or you don’t have a good office set up, so people are slouching more. Not in a seat that they’re used to,” Dewitt said.

Robert Peterson says with an already bad back, working from home combined with frequent traveling for his job only made his pain worse.

“Sitting straight up in a car for hours on end, puts a lot of pressure on the back. And, as someone who’s had a bad back for awhile, you get out and you’re stiff and you can barely move,” Peterson said.

Earlier this year he decided it was time to get help, and began receiving adjustments.

“Back, neck, hips, everything to just kind of get you in alignment. It may look a little scary, but it’s, it’s really not at all,” Peterson said.

In fact, the adjustments are working so well he’s been able to keep the pain at bay– only making appointments every few months.

The most important step though, is not putting your pain on the back burner.

“If you’re suffering, your body will compensate for the pain that you’re feeling. And usually the, usually those compensations, aren’t the greatest, like you’re not going to compensate by having better posture. You’re going to find a new, weird posture that kind of feels better. And then that’s going to hurt and then you’re going to compensate a different way,” Dewitt said.

Which is why they both say, if you’re experiencing pain, don’t wait.

If you’re interested in learning more about how chiropractic care could help your pain, click here.