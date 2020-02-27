Acupuncture for chronic pain

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There are various options when it comes to managing chronic pain.

Acupuncture is just one of those options, that some patients rely on.

Following multiple back surgeries and chronic pain stemming from issues including arthritis and bone spurs, Donna Lindstrom was in need of relief. When acupuncture was suggested, she was skeptical.

“It was kind of humorous. I’d never… you know, I just thought it couldn’t be true that that stuff works you know,” Lindstrom said.

But after receiving the treatment from Dr. K.C Chang, Lindstrom’s skepticism turned into belief.

“It was just amazing. It really was. It’s just given me a good life,” Lindstrom said.

So much so that Lindstrom has been traveling 2 hours, every week for 13 years to continue receiving acupuncture from Dr. Chang.

“Acupuncture is placing a fine needle into different areas of the body and then what I also do is provide electrical pulses, currents, to the area,” Chang said.

Sophie Heinemann: What does it feel like getting the needles put in?

Donna Lindstrom: Well you can feel them but it doesn’t hurt at all.

Other then some slight bruising or occasional bleeding, Chang says patients won’t experience any side effects but they will experience long term pain relief.

“This is a way to control your pain without taking medication and I’ve found great success. I’ve been doing acupuncture over 30 years, and pretty much patients do really nicely,” Chang said.

With The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services recently finalizing a decision to cover acupuncture for patients with chronic low back pain, Chang is hopeful private insurance companies will follow suit.

“The costs are very minimum. And so, I think acupuncture definitely saves lives because now the opioid crisis is everywhere,” Chang said.

For more information on Dr. Chang’s acupuncture treatment, click here.