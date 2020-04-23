A virtual ‘I do”

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The coronavirus pandemic has lead to many events being postponed or even cancelled. But one couple wasn’t going to let the pandemic cancel their special day.

Their big day is finally here. Lots of planning, booking the location, and sending out invites to guests. That’s how most couples, like Madeline Fluharty and Zachariah Bartolomeo spent time before their big day.

“We live out in Boise, Idaho now but all of our family is back in different spots in the Midwest so it took awhile to like narrow down where and when to kind of accommodate a lot of peoples schedules, and how,” Madeline said.

The couple got engaged in 2019, with plans for a summer wedding in June of 2020.

But as you can see, it’s April, and their wedding is happening a few months ahead of schedule.

“As everything was changing everyday we realized maybe planning on our plan A is not the best plan,” Madeline said.

With the pandemic in mind, the two turned to plan B… and sent out their wedding invites to their virtual wedding ceremony.

“We found a park in Sioux Falls, like after, the day we drove into Sioux Falls we just drove around. Just a spot that we liked and we told immediate family about it and a couple of close, close friends,” Madeline and Zachariah said.

While it wasn’t the wedding they planned for, the newlyweds are just thankful for the chance to celebrate their love in a unique way.

“You kind of learn what’s actually important to you when you have those things taken away and what is important is that we’re able to just celebrate this next step together,” Zachariah.

The couple had more than 100 guests join them virtually and plans to have a reception next year.