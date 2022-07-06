RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A $36 million expansion of Monument Health’s Cancer Care Institute is nearly complete. Some departments are opening as early as next week.

From new medical technology to more space and comfort, the new Cancer Care facilities are designed for the thousands of patients who walk through Monument Health’s doors each day.

“This space is up-to-date as much as possible to accommodate the most recent therapies. Not only medically but also socially, physically and emotionally to adapt for our patients’ needs,” Dr. Abdel Azzouqa, M.D., said.

Over the last few years, the Cancer Care Institute served over 40,000 patients annually. This new facility will allow for thousands more to be served.

“With the growing number of cancer patients, we will need to bring in more medical oncologists, probably surgical oncologists to help facilitate that. Part of the recruiting challenge in western South Dakota is people outside of this area really don’t know the beauty of the Black Hills. If they come in here and see into this area and see a cancer center of this magnitude, it would really help with recruitment,” Dr. Daniel Petereit, Radiation Oncologist, said.

And with the influx of people moving to the Black Hills area, the expansion will allow them to stay here for patient care.

“We are hoping to accommodate for needs right now for the community and stay here for the future generations to come,” Dr. Azzouqa said.

The entire remodeling project on the Cancer Care Institute is scheduled to be finished by summer of next year.