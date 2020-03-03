A tour into health care

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Avera Specialty Hospital is hoping a tour of its facilities will get O’Gorman students interested in a career in the medical field.

During the tour, students also showed off their CPR skills.

A friendly competition of CPR during a field trip at the Avera Specialty Hospital has students including 7th grader Klaire Oehlke and 8th grader Kade Baumberger showing off what it takes to save a life.

O’Gorman Junior High students say it’s exciting to take their career exploration class outside the classroom to do some hands on learning.

“I don’t like reading books I’m more of a hands on learner. I like labs and that kind of stuff much better then reading a book and just having a teacher talk to you,” Oehlke said.

Avera workforce planning consultant Scott Ault says having students tour the hospital can show just how many careers are available in health care.

“You know a lot of the kids think about health care as nurse and doctor but we’re showing them radiology, the lab, all different types of professions that really go unnoticed,” Scott Ault said.

Even though these students have a while before it’s time to apply for college, Ault says it’s not too early to get students thinking about what’s next.

“We tour all across the hospital and ask nurses and physicians, when did they think that they were going to become one, and it was actually right around this age,” Ault said.

In fact, both Baumberger and Oehlke are already planning to go into a health care career.

While Baumberger is hoping to become an orthopedic surgeon, Oehlke’s love for kids has her leaning towards a NICU doctor.

Overall, both students say a tour like this has inspired them even more.

“It helped a lot, I knew I wanted to go into the medical field but it just really solidated that,” Oehlke said.

“I’ve learned a lot coming here about patients and how to like treat them and stuff,” Baumberger said.

To find out what the Avera Specialty Hospital has to offer, click here.