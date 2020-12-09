A thank you to health care workers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — After winning a Halloween costume contest, a local boy decided to use his prize money to help others.

It was a Mario Halloween costume that won Rylan Payne the prize of $500, a lot of money for a 5-year-old. He was promised a trip to the store to pick out a toy, but he had a different plan.

“What did we do? You went to Sam’s club. What did we buy? Snacks. Snacks, and what else? Drinks,” mom Jackie Payne said.

Snacks, drinks and with the help of his classmates, more than 100 thank you cards that are all going to our local health care heroes.

“It really makes me proud. It was really great when we talked about the idea and asked them if they wanted to use the money to do something for the health care workers and they got right on board,” Jackie said.

Rylan’s kindness got others in the giving season, with each of his classmates helping him create a thank-you sign.

“Dax, Maverick…,” Rylan said.

“He went around the sign and named each one of his friends that had helped in the, in the project to be able to share. So he was really excited about that, and obviously had created excitement with his friends,” VP of nursing and clinical services for Sanford Health Kelly Hefti said.

Rylan’s brother, Jaden, also helped out.

“It felt great because just giving back to people and just makes me feel good,” Jaden said.

A feeling shared by workers on the front lines.

“To read those fun cards, to read those words of encouragement, it was really, really fun for our staff to be able to read those,” Hefti said.

The Payne family hopes their kind acts will inspire others to do the same.