SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A KELOLAND woman is looking forward to her new smile after being selected as the recipient of a local oral surgery office’s Second Chance Program.

About 5 years ago Siouxland Oral started the Second Chance program. The program is meant to give people a second chance to smile.

“These are people who, through no fault of their own, have their dentition has been completely disrupted. So they have a loss of function. And they have a loss of form. So a lot of times it’s hard for them to smile. It’s hard for them to eat. And it’s just really tough to get out from underneath that rock so that they can get the care that they need to improve their life,” Dr. Denis Miller said.

With hundreds of applications for the program– selecting a winner is not an easy feat.

But after learning more about a local woman and patient, the decision was made.

Ginger Silas, this year’s recipient, is a busy mother of 5.

“In Ginger’s case, she’s a working mom, supports her kids. Her kids all have great teeth, but she neglected herself over the years,” Miller said.

She wrote in her application that she would love to be able to smile and laugh without being embarrassed.

“A lot of times it’s a confidence issue for folks, for whatever reason or circumstances in their life,” Dr. Louis George said.

Dr. Louis George says the program is a win, win.

“I mean, there’s no downsides to this. Everybody’s a winner. We get to do something nice for people. There’s somebody who is a very deserving recipient for this,” George said.

Silas is looking forward to her new smile and says being selected feels awesome.

“We all live life one day at a time, so that’s how I see it. I mean, every day is always a blessing, right,” Silas said.

Dr. Miller says depending on the work that is done, the procedure typically runs about $20,000 in free work.