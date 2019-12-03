A healthy holiday season

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Thanksgiving may be behind us, but it’s only the beginning of the holiday marathon.



That means more unhealthy foods, more traveling, and a hectic schedule.

Brett Aamold is a regular at the gym, but even he knows breaking a sweat everyday can get more challenging this time of year.



“Holidays are definitely tight with family and whatnot,” Aamold said.



If you’re trying to fit in some fitness time during the holidays, Sanford Wellness Center Exercise Specialist Maggie Fick says it’s best to come up with a plan.



“Write down what your goals are. Do you want to maintain your weight during the holiday season? Do you want to lose a little bit more? Do you want to gain more muscle?” Exercise specialist Fick said.

If you’re planning on hitting the gym, Fick says starting out with a buddy or a personal trainer can help you get into a routine. If you can’t make it to the gym, Fick recommends getting anywhere from 8,000-12,000 steps a day.



Is your schedule too hectic this month? She has an answer for that too.



“When people travel during the holidays or maybe go down south where it’s warm, do a home workout. Do a body workout, something you can travel with or do at home if they roads are bad,” Fick said.



There are other steps you can take toward having a healthy holiday. Drink plenty of water. Plus, it’s okay to treat yourself in moderation.



“Portion control, portion control. It takes a lot of effort to have one or two slices of pizza rather than the whole thing,” Aamold said.



Because even during the holidays, Aamold says health is important.