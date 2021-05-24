How to deal with your allergies

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Even with some recent rain, dry weather in KELOLAND has those suffering from allergies seeking help.

Going for a walk, owning a pet or even enjoying a certain food are all things some allergy sufferers may need to think twice about.

After experiencing a few allergy flare-ups herself, Samantha Hof knew it was time to get to the bottom of what was causing them.

“In December of 2019, I got allergy tested and I did the finger, the back pricks. And that’s how I found out my top three allergies are dogs, cats, and horses. Then I’m also allergic to tree nuts,” Samantha Hof said.

Since getting tested, she’s been undergoing allergy shot treatments with Dr. Daniel Todd to help ease symptoms.

“It seems crazy, but if we actually give you weekly injections of, of what you’re allergic to, you become less allergic. You become more tolerant, you become desensitized. And so over time, people, people can become, you know, they can actually undo the primary problem,” Dr. Todd said.

After recently holding an allergy drive, the high attendance of about 65 people proved allergens are in the air this year.

The drive tested for some of the most common allergies, including pollen.

“This year I think it’s been a little higher than last year, for sure, because of the drought I think. And so I think things are more buoyant and things, when the wind’s blowing, there’s more pollens and things in the air that are irritating people,” Dr. Todd said.

He recommends people with mild symptoms start with over the counter medications such as Flonase and antihistamines.

If you have chronic symptoms like Hof, he says getting tested is the best first step.

“You may notice like a life-changing difference, especially if, you want to have pets as you get older or have pets as a family, I would say do it, now if you can,” Hof said.

If you’re interested in scheduling an appointment to be allergy tested, call your allergy physician.