$300,000 donation helps complete construction fundraising goal for The Link

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Construction funding for the community triage center in Sioux Falls is now complete thanks to a donation.

Located on the corner of North Dakota Avenue and West Eighth Street, The Link, will serve as a place for people who may be struggling with mental illness or addiction.

“Right now our tools are somewhat limited, we have incarceration, we have potentially ERs to deal with folks that are experiencing those issues: The Link will be a point that will link people to the care they need, the help they need,” Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken said.

A $300,000 donation from the Seed for Success Foundation will help complete the project’s construction fundraising goal.

“The Seed for Success Foundation is committed to the Sioux Falls community and committed to giving back and providing everyone those resources that they need to thrive, essentially planting that seed today for success tomorrow,” Sioux Falls Area Community Foundation’s vice president for philanthropy, Mary Kolsrud said.

The facility is expected to open in May of this year.

“As we look at Sioux Falls and what we’ve gone through with the pandemic we know that mental health will continue to be a need in this community,” Kolsrud said.

A donation that takes this project one step closer to providing resources for pepole who need it.

“When you can tell the message, and tell the story of what The Link will do, and people will step up and say, ‘I’ve been impacted by this, I see the need, I want to help,’ that’s incredibly powerful,” TenHaken said.

To learn more about The Link and the services it will provide, click here.