2019 KELOLAND Children’s Miracle Network special

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – It’s been ten years since the Sanford Children’s Hospital castle opened its doors and welcomed the very first children inside.

Since then, this towering building and the people who work there have been giving families hope, support and care during some of the most difficult times of their lives.

During our 2019 Children’s Miracle Network Special, we’ll take you inside the castle’s walls and introduce you to some of the amazing kids who’ve spent time there.