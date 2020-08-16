Harold Thune, father to Sen. John, passes away at age 100

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — U.S. Sen. John Thune posted on Twitter that his father Harold died on Saturday, writing that his father was 100 years and nearly eight months old.

“My dad was the embodiment of the American Dream,” Thune said in a statement. “He was a small-town South Dakota kid who worked hard and valued God, family, and country. He lived a life of purpose that imparted a set of values on me and my siblings that I’ve always tried to embody and pass on to my kids and grandkids. And as a kid himself, he answered our nation’s call to defend freedom and help free the world from tyranny and oppression during World War II. He was my hero.”