Just hours after the Sioux Falls School Board voted to send a $190 million decision to voters, a group of volunteers is announcing a campaign to help it pass.

“Vote Yes For Schools” wants to make sure everyone in the community understands the need for new schools. The district’s plan includes updates and expansions to current schools, along with a new high school, middle school and elementary school.

The public vote is September 18.

Learn about the efforts on the Vote Yes For Schools website.