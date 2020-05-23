Breaking News
COVID-19 in South Dakota: 112 new positive cases; Death toll remains at 50; Active cases at 1082

Gregory County Fatal Crash

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BURKE, S.D. (KELO)- One person died and another person has been seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash on Friday, May 22, east of Burke.

The identities of the two people have not been announced yet. They were the only two people involved.

A 1996 Chrysler Eagle Vision was eastbound on South Dakota Highway 18 when it crossed the center line and collided head on with a westbound 2012 Dodge Ram 2500 pickup hauling a flatbed trailer.

The 16-year-old male driver of the Chrysler was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

Sustaining life-threatening injuries was the 29-year-old male driver of the pickup. He was airlifted from the Burke hospital to Sioux Falls.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Our Contests

More Contests