Gregory County Fatal Crash

BURKE, S.D. (KELO)- One person died and another person has been seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash on Friday, May 22, east of Burke.

The identities of the two people have not been announced yet. They were the only two people involved.

A 1996 Chrysler Eagle Vision was eastbound on South Dakota Highway 18 when it crossed the center line and collided head on with a westbound 2012 Dodge Ram 2500 pickup hauling a flatbed trailer.

The 16-year-old male driver of the Chrysler was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

Sustaining life-threatening injuries was the 29-year-old male driver of the pickup. He was airlifted from the Burke hospital to Sioux Falls.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash.