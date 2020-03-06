GreatLIFE adds recovery lounge

HARRISBURG, S.D. (KELO) — For gym goers, it’s not just the exercise that can improve your physical health.

Experts say what you do before, and after a workout, can also have an impact.

The recent opening of the GreatLIFE fitness facility in Harrisburg has Jeff Lenning saving some time on the road.

“I was super excited because it saved me a trip up into town. I can get here in just a few minutes so, it’s a great location,” Lenning said.

But that’s not all he’s excited about at the new location.

“The first day I came in and was like, ‘What’s going on with this recovery lounge?’ And so, they kind of gave me the full tour and… yea I’ve been pretty much hooked to this Hydrochair ever since,” Lenning said.

It’s a first for GreatLIFE gyms in KELOLAND: a room dedicated specifically towards helping gym goers in their recovery.

“We get asked about recovery every single day and when we were looking at coming down to Harrisburg we thought, why not offer something different for customers?” fitness manager Austin Kjergaard said.

Kjergaard says the recovery lounge can be used before a workout to warm up and after a workout to aid recovery.

“We have things that’ll help with muscle activation. We also have things that will kind of help recover and repair muscle tissue after your workout,” Kjergaard said.

Including compression therapy devices, specialized foam rollers, Hypervolt massagers and these hydromassage therapy beds that Lenning says he can’t get enough of.

“You can control the pressure, the speed, and so, yea it just kind of works the muscles and just kind of relaxes you,” Lenning said.

“From everyone that’s tried it out they said they thoroughly enjoyed it. So, we are hearing a lot of good feedback. We’re excited about offering this to GreatLIFE members,” Kjergaard said.

“That’s why I come to this location and I don’t go to any of the other locations, is for this recovery room,” Lenning said.

Kjergaard adds that while other locations don’t currently have a recovery room, it could be a possibility in the future.