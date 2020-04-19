Graduating college during a pandemic

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The COVID-19 pandemic has led to thousands of South Dakotans filing for unemployment. And worries about jobs goes beyond those already in the workforce.

In August, college seniors across KELOLAND headed into their final year of school before graduation. However, just a few months later, plans changed as buildings and student centers went quiet.

“I’m getting use to the swing of things now, being online and back at home. Trying to keep my schedule as normal as possible, but it’s definitely quite a different switch not having to actually go to classes physically,” college senior Anna Bonnstetter said.

Over Spring Break, all college classes were moved online, study abroad trips were cancelled and graduations postponed.

“I’m hoping that we’ll all be able to get together at some point to kind of say our goodbyes to people. That was really an abrupt end to senior year. The biggest thing for me is to not be able to maybe never see some of those people ever again that I’ve sat with in class and those kinds of things,” Bonnstetter said.

For those ready to walk across the stage, grab their diploma and head into their careers, worry began to set in.

“Now, so many people are laying off or furloughing their workers and graduating right into this, I think it’s going to be hard to find a job, so I’m trying to keep my expectations low and just get a job where I can find one with decent pay so I can start paying off my loans. Because that’s what I’m really scared about, is you build up all these loans because you’re going to college to get a good job, but what happens when you graduate into a recession,” college senior Ali Boysen said.

However, both Boysen and Bonstetter are making the most of the cards they’ve been dealt.

“While it does suck that I don’t get to walk across that stage, I’m very aware of where we’re at in the world right now. We’re in the middle of a pandemic. I don’t think it’s selfish that kids want to walk across the stage, but I think we need to realize what’s more important right now,” Boysen said.

They’re sacrificing final goodbyes to flatten the curve. in Sioux Falls, Lauren Soulek, KELOLAND News.