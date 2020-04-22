Governor Noem creates committee to examine President Trump’s plan to reopen America

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Governor Kristi Noem says the USDA and CDC are finalizing a report on Smithfield Foods. She expects it to be released tomorrow, as officials work to reopen the Sioux Falls meat packer as soon as possible. The Governor also discussed the President’s plan to reopen America. KELOLAND’s Travis Fossing has the latest on the state response to COVID-19.

President Trump is attempting to help state and local officials to reopen their economies. Governor Kristi Noem created a medical review committee to examine that plan.

“This committee is going through the president’s plan that came out of the White House called ‘Opening Up America Again’. They’re looking at those guidelines and giving some input into how that would be approached here in the state of South Dakota medically,” Governor Kristi Noem said.

That medical viewpoint will help Noem build a plan specific to South Dakota.

“We will then take whatever those recommendations are and add a perspective to it and lay out the groundwork for how it will be implemented in our state in the coming days,” Noem said.

As the state begins to look at putting people back to work, the timeline for peak infection remains unchanged, along with the need for more testing supplies.

“We’re in a much better spot with testing supplies than we were two to three weeks ago, for sure, but do we have enough? Not yet. I still would like to be more aggressive in our testing capabilities because it allows us to identify folks quicker and get them isolated and slow down the spread even more,” Noem said.

The governor also commented on today’s meeting with County Commissioners, and the legislation to give them more power that failed on Veto Day.

“We would need to call a special session in order for legislators to come back and reconsider that bill. I haven’t had any legislators contact me saying they would change their vote,” Noem said.

Meaning there are no plans for a special session right now.

When asked about Saturday’s races in southeastern South Dakota, Noem reiterated that people should stay home.