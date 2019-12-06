Governor: All 3 crew killed in Black Hawk helicopter crash

ST. CLOUD, Minn. (AP) – All three Minnesota National Guard soldiers were killed when the Black Hawk helicopter they were in crashed Thursday, Gov. Tim Walz said.

The identities of the soldiers were not released, pending notification of family. The crash was being investigated and preliminary information on the crash was not released.

The Guard lost contact with the helicopter shortly after it took off on a maintenance test flight from St. Cloud. Minnesota National Guard Master Sgt. Blair Heusdens says the helicopter called mayday about nine minutes after takeoff.