Rapid City, S.D. (KELO) — The Lions Club in Rapid City has had a heavy presence in charitable recovery work in the city for decades. Thursday the group honored former Rapid City Mayor, Don Barnett, for his work in the community. The ceremony took place at the Rushmore Lions Nature Park.

Back in 1972, Rapid City was devastated by a major flood. The Lions Club worked alongside then Mayor Don Barnett to make their first contribution to the community.

“With the help of the Lions, good people began to donate money in the best possible ways, to make Rapid City a wonderful city. So they were a part of the spark plug, after the vote on the civic center, to lead the recovery.” Former Mayor Don Barnett said.

“People are resilient, we come together when crisis happens and our foundation was able to be there. Our foundation was started back in 1968, so it was very new at the time when this situation came about.” Chairman Douglas Alexander said.

Just four years into their project, the Lions Club donated $5,000 to Rapid City, after the flooding that occurred.

The Lions Club looks to promote both good government and citizenship, all while uplifting communities.

“To be able to come here, and to present him with my chairman’s plaque, in recognition of his service, and continued service to his community, is pretty awesome,” Alexander said.

“Their heart bleeds, they’re proud Americans, and I’m proud to receive this award today,” Barnett said.

The Lions Club follows the motto of We Serve, which to Lions means selfless service to others in need in our local communities.

As of today, the Lions Club International Foundation has awarded well in excess of one billion dollars in grants to communities in need.