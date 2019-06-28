Reminders when filling out disaster assistance applications

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – South Dakota emergency officials are sending out reminders for people filling out applications with FEMA to receive financial assistance due to the spring flooding.

Officials say even if FEMA says your application is “ineligible” or “incomplete” you should try again.

The South Dakota Department of Public Safety says one of the most common problems they see with applications is that applicants forgot to send a copy of an insurance determination letter.

Other problems FEMA is seeing with applications include:

The applicant did not sign the required documents

The applicant did not prove occupancy or ownership

Applicant’s identity may not have been verified

The damage is to a secondary home or a rental property, not a primary residence

Someone else in the household may have applied and received assistance

Disaster related losses could not be verified

State officials also remind everyone, you have the right to file an appeal with FEMA if you are denied. Appeals can be mailed to:

FEMA – Individuals & Households Program

National Processing Service Center

P.O. Box 10055

Hyattsville, MD 20782-7055

If you have questions about applying for federal disaster assistance, you can head to any of the Disaster Recovery Centers set up across the state. There will also be mobile centers traveling across South Dakota throughout July.

You can still apply for disaster assistance online, or by calling 1-800-621-3362 or 1-800-462-7585 TTY