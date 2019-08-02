Lake Andes businesses looking forward to road opening up

Help is underway for an area in KELOLAND where floodwater has shut down part of a road for months.

The South Dakota Department of Transportation is raising part of Highway 18 east of Lake Andes by nearly four feet in some spots.

As we showed you in June, the area took a big hit from the wet spring, damaging home and cabins.

A big sign facing the road says everything you need to know if you’re in the mood for a cool treat.



“They just drive by and ‘Oh, ice cream. Let’s stop,'” The Inside Scoop Owner Marty White said.



But for months now, The Inside Scoop Manager Marty white has noticed fewer people stopping in.



“We’ve lost a lot of campers. They just detour around us,” White said.



That’s because the stretch of Highway 18 has been closed because of flooding.



The road closure comes at an especially bad time. White estimates The Inside Scoop does about 80 percent of its business in the summer months.



He’s happy work is underway to open the road back up.



“We needed it,” White said.



It’s welcome news for Dan Cahoy, too.



He owns Cahoy’s General Store.



“We’ve had slower summer months. We’re fortunate to have a customer base where they do travel around the detours and stuff,” Cahoy’s General Storm Owner Dan Cahoy said.



The South Dakota DOT says the road is expected to be open to traffic in early September.



While White’s prime business season is already winding down, he’s already thinking about better days to come.



“With the road coming back open I am hopeful, hopefully optimistic about a better year next year,” White said.

The DOT is also doing an emergency grade raise on Highway 81 south of Arlington.



The work is expected to start in late August and be open to traffic in late October.