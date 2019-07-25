FEMA homeowner and renter disaster relief loan deadline Aug. 6

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Deadlines are looming for people looking for federal assistance from the spring storms and flooding.

The South Dakota Department of Public Safety is reminding South Dakotans about federal options for homeowners, renters and small business owners. The deadline for homeowners and renters to apply for disaster loans in Aug. 6.

While small business administrators may be asked by FEMA to fill out a U.S. Small Business Administration low-interest disaster loan. The SBA low-interest disaster loan helps funds for real estate property and is available in the following counties and reservations: Bennett, Bon Homme, Charles Mix, Dewey, Hutchinson, Jackson, Mellette, Minnehaha, Oglala Lakota, Todd, Turner, Yankton, Ziebach counties; Pine Ridge Reservation; Rosebud Reservation; Cheyenne River Sioux Reservation.

The deadline for SBA loans in March 9, 2020. Business owners can use SBA’s website or contact the service center at 800-659-2955.