Flashback Friday: Bush visits Mount Rushmore

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Crews in the Black Hills are preparing to welcome President Donald Trump tonight for the fireworks display at Mount Rushmore.

This marks the first time a president has visited the memorial since George W. Bush in 2002.

In this week’s Flashback Friday, we take you back to that visit as crews prepared to welcome the president of the united states.

365 days a year, Mount Rushmore visitors can see this George W. But in just 3 days, the real thing will visit the monument.

It isn’t the first presidential trip to the famous faces.

Rushmore’s chief of interpretation Jim Popovich was here for former president Bill Clinton’s visit last year and says Bush’s visit is just in time for the anniversary of the carving of the shrine.

“This week represents the 75th anniversary of when Coolidge came in 1927. Franklin Roosevelt was here, President Eisenhower was here.”

He says it’s a huge honor that comes with a lot of work. On Thursday the mountain will be closed from seven in the morning until the President leaves around noon. Security will be tight. Everyone, including the staff here will be screened and law enforcement from around the area will be on patrol.

“Unless you’ve got a ticket, you won’t be coming in.”

It’s a chance of a life time for some, but getting tickets may be the challenge.

“I think it’d be hard to get them. I really do. I think that my chances would be slim unless I decide to camp out.”

Gabe Ziegler remembers when George Bush Sr. visited over a decade ago and he doesn’t want to miss this presidential visit.

“I think there’s going to be a lot of people who take advantage of it and I think it might too.”

Popovich hopes the President’s speech makes the already record year at the mountain go off the charts.

“We’re just enjoying it and I think it’s really going to bring back some people next year cause they’ll want to come, they’ll see it on the national news and they’ll be great boom for tourism in South Dakota.”