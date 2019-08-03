First baby born with cancer in the area about to graduate from high school

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — 17 years ago, Sanford Children’s had its very first case of a baby being born with cancer.

That baby was Olivia McIlravy, and Angela Kennecke brought you the very first Children’s Miracle Network story on Olivia in 2003, when Olivia was a year old.

Now Olivia is about to enter her senior year of high school.

An ultrasound at 39 weeks in 2002 revealed that something was wrong with Olivia McIlravy.

“It was just this normal baby with a very enlarged abdomen. It was really a strange sight to see,” Sandy McIlravy said in 2003.

Olivia was born with neuroblastoma. It’s the most common type of cancer in infants, but still extremely rare.

“She was the first baby that was born with this is in this area. There were 100 babies born a year, was the statistic at the time. It was a shock to everybody. It was a shock to the hospital. It was a shock to us. But you embrace it and you just go into battle and you do it,” Sandy McIlravy said today.

Battling it included starting chemotherapy on Olivia at 36 hours and surgery at just six weeks. The Children’s Miracle Network was there to help the McIlravy family through it all.

“CMN is dear to our heart. It was our go-to. They were the ones that funded us to be able to get; the hospital hadn’t seen this. They brought in training for the professionals to learn how to give chemo to a baby. They had the equipment brought in because of CMN,” Sandy said today.

They were able to bring Olivia home, but had to administer treatments for months.

“She’s a little miracle and I believe in miracles, I truly believe in miracles,” Sandy said in 2003

“I’m just very thankful to be here today, knowing that so many things could have gone wrong. And the doctors and surgeon and everything–they’ve helped me so much. Although I have things I have to worry about now, it’s truly incredible. I’m really thankful to be here,” Olivia McIlravy said.

Today, Olivia is preparing for her senior year of high school. She’s never let her shaky beginnings slow her down.

Sandy McIlravy: She does everything she wants to do. She played softball; she does track, gymnastics.

Kennecke: Are you proud?

Sandy McIlravy: Very proud of both of them.

Now at 23, there’s no denying of how Hannah’s experience of having her baby sister born with cancer shaped her life.

“I can’t imagine not having a sister; it would be crazy. And I think too, maybe it made us closer, just to help us appreciate life more,” Hannah said today.

“It just goes all the way back to when she was six. She grew up fast. She was forced to grow up fast. She could talk chemo and numbers, blood counts. She could do that at six-years-old because that’s all she knew,” Sandy said today.

“I helped give shots. When they had to give her medicine I held her down so she wouldn’t grab, changed dressings, helped changed diapers, help her learn to talk,” Hannah said in 2003.

“She was really little when I had cancer, but she was always there for me. But she was always there for me and my family and always supporting me in everything I do. I’m very thankful for her,” Olivia said today.

Hannah’s support extends to the Children’s Miracle Network where she recently had an internship. She also helped coordinate dance marathons in college to benefit CMN.

“Just the amazing things they do for the kiddos at the hospital and the families, has impacted us in such a positive way, so I wanted to give back in any way I could,’ Hannah said.

“It’s just what we do; it’s in your blood. Once you get started it’s in your blood. Because? They made a difference in our lives,” Sandy said.

“I do remember when the castle opened, doing the princess. They put me in princess attire and I did a photoshoot with another kid and he was a cowboy. It was super fun,” Olivia said.

The McIlravy family says surviving Olivia’s cancer brought them all closer together and the bond between sisters is undeniable.

Hannah: We just appreciate life and appreciate each other. Our family of four is very close and we love to do things together. Maybe if we didn’t go through this we wouldn’t have that level of appreciation for each other we do have now. And if we didn’t go through this, we wouldn’t realize how special it is to be here.

Olivia: Yeah. And be here together.

The side effects of her cancer treatments meant Olivia needed eye surgery at 13 and will always wear hearing aids. But she’s just reached a major milestone. She’s been cancer-free for so long, her checkups are now only required every two years.