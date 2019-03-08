Fired Female Employee Sues Maguire Iron For Sexual Harassment

Lawyers will have more time to gather evidence in an employment lawsuit filed last year against Maguire Iron, Inc.

A former employee is suing the business, claiming she was sexually harassed by her supervisor and that Maguire Iron violated the American with Disabilities Act. Maguire Iron filed court papers denying the accusations and asking that the case be dismissed.

The discovery deadline was moved from December 20, 2019 to March 30, 2020.

The lawsuit was filed by 19-year-old Corissa Thompson, who started at Maguire Iron in September 2017.

Federal Court papers say a few months into her employment, co-worker Tyler Wassom began making unwanted sexual advances and harassment. Thompson claims the advances got worse once he became her supervisor.

Thompson says she repeatedly told him to stop and threatened to report him to human resources. He reportedly told her to “go ahead,” because they will “do nothing.”

According to her lawsuit, Thompson says that after a disagreement over her work performance and comments allegedly made by Wassom, she again threatened to report him to management.

However, the lawsuit claims Wassom went to management himself, which resulted in Thompson being written up.

Thompson says when she reported the alleged harassment to management at Maguire, she was called into the conference room, fired and escorted off the premises.

Maguire denies Thompson’s claims, contending that she never reported any harassment by Wassom, and that it had no knowledge of the alleged behavior. Instead, Maguire asserts that Thompson’s own behavior and work performance led to her termination.

Thompson is seeking more than $75,000 in damages for lost income, emotional distress and humiliation.

She’s also asking for attorneys’ fees and punitive damages. Maquire is asking the case be dismissed and its attorneys’ fees be covered by Thompson.

We requested an interview with Thompson shortly after the case was filed, but were denied.

At the time, her attorney sent us the following statement:

“The allegations in the complaint are serious and speak for themselves. We are proud to represent Corissa Thompson. She is a brave young woman. And we look forward to her day in court.”—Matthew Frank, Attorney for Plaintiff.

Maguire Iron sent us this statement at the time the lawsuit was filed:

“Maguire Iron takes situations like this very seriously and is aware of the lawsuit that has been filed. We are working with legal counsel on this matter.”

On behalf of his attorney, the supervisor named in Thompson’s complaint (who is no longer employed by Maguire) denies all allegations made against him.