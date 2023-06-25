SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) –Today over 200 bikers drove around the Sioux Falls area for a poker run for Emily’s Hope, a nonprofit launched by former KELOLAND News journalist Angela Kennecke which fights back against the scourge of drug overdoses.

Engines growled as the fifth annual poker run was set to begin.

“We do a lot of awareness, stigma reduction, and mostly help prevent the disease of substance use disorder, and help people get treatment and recovery,” Kennecke said.

The work inspires people to spread the message and help with this effort. Volunteer Diane Eide of Sioux Falls has a personal stake in it.

“I lost my son two years ago to an overdose, and I felt like it was important to help out with a project that was passionate in ending the stigma and raising awareness as I was,” Eide said.

Emily’s Hope honors the memory of Kennecke’s late daughter who lost her life to fentanyl poisoning in 2018. Soon after Eide’s son Trace passed away, she began working with the organization.

“They just work tirelessly. They’re always doing something to try and help people and try to get their message out,” Eide said.

Kennecke says the poker run is one of the organization’s largest fundraisers.

Addiction has deadly consequences, but with efforts like these, there is real hope.

“I just hope by raising the awareness that people who struggle with substance abuse disorder will be able to find the help they need,” Eide said.

The money raised from these poker runs has assisted close too 4 hundred people with addiction treatment, along with providing children with addition education.