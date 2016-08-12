State troopers say that they’ve seen a major drop in fatal crashes during this year’s Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.
South Dakota Highway Patrol Lt. Jason Husby said two people were killed during this year’s rally. Last year, the state saw 13 total traffic fatalities during the course of the rally.
“We hope that people got the message,” Husby said. “We’re hoping that our visibility in the area helped.”
Authorities saw a smaller reduction in drug-related arrests. Husby said that a trooper made a significant bust on Interstate 90 near Rapid City. The incident is still under investigation.
As the rally closes for another year, traffic will see a big uptick on Sunday as people leave Sturgis.
“Expect almost bumper to bumper traffic for the duration of I-90 across South Dakota,” Husby said. “We want people to be ready, that if you need to travel that day, you need to be aware of the heavy traffic on that day.”
Fatal Crashes Significantly Lower At 76th Sturgis Rally
