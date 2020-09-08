Family honors late mother, grandmother with “Mary Ann Mail”

After a loved one dies, the first birthday without them likely doesn’t feel like cause to celebrate. That’s not stopping a local family from honoring their mother and grandmother. We’ve introduced you to our friend and loyal KELOLAND viewer, Mary Ann Hallberg. Sadly, Mary Ann died in July. September 7th would’ve been her 92nd birthday. You can honor her legacy of kindness through Mary Ann Mail.

The sheer simplicity of putting pen to paper makes a handwritten note hardly seem noteworthy. It’s significant, if you have something nice to say. At least, Mary Ann thought so.

“She thought of others and she let them know,” RuthAnn Venrick, Mary Ann’s daughter, said.

Mary Ann used to call people, or write them, to say something nice or tell them they were doing a good job.

“I do commend you for that and compliment you and wish you the best luck in the world,” Mary Ann said into her phone in 2017.

Her family wants you to do the same by sending Mary Ann Mail.

“My mom’s mission was being connected to others,” Venrick said.

On Monday, her family is passed out postcards. The post cards feature her beloved red cardinals, and one of her positive quotes. People can write down a nice message on a card and send it to a loved one.

“She did that so often to friends and strangers alike. We just thought why not continue that on,” Elizabeth Gotham, Mary Ann’s granddaughter, said.

They set up the stand at the Hy-Vee on 37th and Minnesota. A place Mary Ann visited so much, she became more than just the customer in the red hat.

“She didn’t play bridge. She didn’t golf. She came to Hy-Vee,” Venrick said.

Hy-Vee unveiled its own tribute to Mary Ann. There is a plaque that reads “In Loving Memory of Mary Ann Hallberg.” It sits above a bench near the Starbucks kiosk. Mary Ann had requested Hy-Vee put the bench there for people if they needed a place to sit.

“(She) met a lot of people. Touched a lot of lives. A lot of customers and employees are very fond of her,” Jenny Krueger, customer service manager, said.

Mary Ann Hallberg loved being nice to others.

“Oh, I’m such a fortunate person. I have had such a good life,” Mary Ann said in 2018. “You’ve got to accentuate the positive, eliminate the negative… Gratitude is everything.”

Now her family is passing that on.

“She’s looking down on us today and smiling. Just appreciating the joy and the happiness that is shared here,” Gotham said.

It’s really quite simple to do something noteworthy. If you have something nice to say, don’t keep it to yourself. It’s important to write it down, and give it to someone else.

“Just say hi. Just say I love you. Say I miss you. Say anything kind. You’re doing a good job. Whatever. That would be such a great way to honor her memory,” Venrick said.