SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls non-profit is seeing a higher demand for food.

Faith Temple Food Giveaway was expecting to serve between 1,200-1,400 people at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds Friday.

Assistant Director Josh Hayes says that’s up from just three or four months ago.

“We were seeing on average 800-1,000 here physically on a Friday. Now three or four months later that has skyrocketed,” Faith Temple Food Giveaway assistant director Josh Hayes said.

Hayes says inflation is playing a role in the numbers.

“It’s really a combination of gas prices, food prices, electricity, household prices,” Hayes said.

Jane Behnke is a volunteer at the giveaway, but she also benefits from the event.

While she hasn’t taken a box of food for herself in a few months, she is feeling the toll of inflation.

“I do work a full-time job, but I still struggle. It’s still the fact of am I going to pay for my rent to keep a roof over my head? Or am I going to put gas in my car? Or am I going to buy food for my table,” Volunteer Jane Behnke said.

Hayes doesn’t see the need for the giveaway going down anytime soon.

“But that’s why services like us are there to help supplement those food resources and be able to help bridge that gap of food insecurity,” Hayes said.

Faith Temple Food Giveaway is also being affected by higher food prices.

It’s currently in need of monetary donations to help provide milk for people over the summer.