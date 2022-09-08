SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Professional golf returns next week to Sioux Falls with the fifth annual Sanford International.

The PGA TOUR Champions event features seven days’ worth of festivities, including 54 holes of golf and giving.

Darren Clarke will defend his crown after winning last year’s Sanford International on the second playoff hole, marking the first time the tournament went to a sudden-death playoff.

“That finish last year was so cool. I mean when Darren made that putt on 18 here to force the playoff, essentially, it was the loudest roar I’ve heard at a sporting event in a long time. Just to be able to have that in Sioux Falls, I kind of get goosebumps just talking about it right now,” Sanford International Assistant Tournament Director Davis Trosin said.

Whoever claims this year’s trophy, the hardware will have a new look. First PREMIER Bank and PREMIER Bankcard are replacing Cambria as the tournament’s presenting sponsors.

“We had an opportunity to move up our level of sponsorship this year and our entire team is really excited because of what it does for the state and what it does for the community of Sioux Falls as well,” PREMIER Bankcard CEO Miles Beacom said.

Miles Beacom is the CEO of PREMIER Bankcard and knows what golf fans bring to the equation.

“This tournament continues to have one of the biggest crowds for the pros coming in, we have great participation, the sponsorships continue to grow and it shows that the community is continuing to pull and support this event,” Beacom said.

The new trophy will have a similar look but will shed its quartz base.

“Still have the globe, still have the water feature that makes the falls of Sioux Falls. We’ll get a sneak peek during tournament week for sure, but don’t want to give you much more than that and ruin the surprise (laugh),” Trosin said.

Davis Trosin is currently the Assistant Tournament Director but will replace Josh Brewster as Tournament Director after this year’s Sanford International.

“When he moved up to Tournament Director he called me and said ‘hey I want you to join the team,'” Trosin said. “To be able to be involved in basically all the decision-making process the last three years makes this a really easy transition,” Trosin added.

Brewster is making the move to one of the meccas of golf.

“Really, hats off to Josh for really being able to chase a dream opportunity, move his family down to Augusta National, be part of something really significant there, growing the game of golf, also tying in with the Masters,” Sanford Sports President Steve Young said.

Sanford Sports President Steve Young doesn’t expect the Sanford International to miss a beat.

“We have no doubt. We’re 100% confident and comfortable and we’re really excited for Davis,” Young said.

The more things change, the more they stay the same. The Sanford International raised over $220,000 last year for local charities and organizations.

“The whole week is just about giving back, embracing the kids in our community that need it the most, and just really blessed to be a part of it,” Sanford Health Foundation Executive Director Erin Sanderson said.

Erin Sanderson is the Executive Director of the Sanford Health Foundation.

“At Sanford Children’s Hospital philanthropy does things such as providing life-saving equipment, so just things that put us a bar above the rest to be able to offer the best of the best to these kids,” Sanderson said.

The dollars aren’t simply used to buy equipment.

“Walking the halls of the Castle they’re going to have things like Child Life, spiritual care, maybe camping programs, things the patients and their families will never see a bill for that we’re able to make possible through events like this,” Sanderson said.

The Sanford International encourages you to give generously and is simplifying the donation process by eliminating the Birdies Give Back program.

“You’ll see us throughout the course whether it’s mirror clings, window clings, QR codes, you may even see some kid cutouts throughout the course that you can just meet some of these local kids and we just ask you to visit us at SanfordHealthFoundation.org and give back a gift that’s meaningful to you, whether it’s $25 or $2,500,” Sanderson said.

In a year of transition at the Sanford International, Sanderson is eager to see what the future holds.

“We’ve had some lessons learned, there’s things we’re doing different, things we’re doing better and I think with that on the charitable side we’re able to see better ideas, better partnership, and we’re just excited for what this year will bring,” Sanderson said.

“It’s kind of a race to the finish right now. What we like to say in the office is that every day is a Monday and the tournament doesn’t sleep,” Trosin said.

The PGA TOUR Champions players will start practice rounds on Monday, while the Sanford International starts on Friday, September 16th.