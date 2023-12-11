Rapid City, S.D. (KELO) –The Winter Wacipi event is a night of indigenous song and dance.

This event is an opportunity to connect with Rapid City Area Schools students, staff, and families as well as community members from across Rapid City.

Wacipi is the Lakota word for dance, and this event kicked off with those participating showing off their own regalia during the opening processional entry.

“We really want to connect our kids to culture, and give them a sense of identity and this is a great way to involve the parents of our students here,” Lakota Language Teacher Morgan Flores said.

General Beadle held a community raffle to put on the event and even received donations for the prizes from community members.

“We did have a lot of raffle tickets going on and some items that were up for raffle that the community could put money towards. That will go towards the drumming and other dancers that are being a part of the dancing piece of it,” General Beadle Principle Abby Karn said.

Lakota culture is known for feeding their people, and this event was no different, with meals provided by the Hangry Buffalo.

“Have our community and other staff of Rapid City Area Schools come in and be a part of it. And really it’s going to ultimately create understanding and promote cultural awareness,” OSE at General Beadle Ceclie Sailer said.

Dancers of all ages were out on the floor celebrating their culture from kindergarten to adulthood.

The second Winter Wacipi event has grown to have hundreds of different people participating in this event, which is helping the youth and the community grow with their culture around them.

“Bringing our community together and celebrating the winter component of the culture here at General Beadle, as well as the other Native Americans in our school district,” Karn Said

This annual event is open to all who want to learn more about the culture all around them in their community.

“So when everyone comes together, it’s a great way to experience our culture, because a lot of our students here don’t always get that at home. So we’re just trying to provide that for them,” Flores said.

Through song, dance, food and communication, the Winter Wacipi brings the youth and community close to their culture.

The Winter Wacipi aims to connect the community and the youth to their culture.

This annual event is one of many traditional Native American celebrations of life that take place throughout the Black Hills.