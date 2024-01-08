SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There’s no doubt health care expenses can be hard on families, especially for those who need consistent attention. That’s why one Sioux Falls organization has spent the past year opening up a free medical equipment lending library and providing opportunities for the next generation of caregivers.

Eleanor Turner knew she wanted to start a medical non-profit after her son Owen passed away in 2021.

“Our oldest child was born in 2009 in Wisconsin and had a number of profound, complex medical disorders. And he loved to if anything was attached to his body, he would pull it off. He was not interested in keeping it on. And that meant that we went through medical equipment very, very frequently,” said Turner, the president of The Legacy Foundation.

Supporting incoming health care providers, the foundation will bring its second group of medical students down to Florida where they’ll spend a week with people with life limiting conditions at Give Kids The World.

“My family was fortunate enough with my son to also spend time at Give Kids The World. And we always said we would love to bring a group back here to volunteer. So now that’s what we do every year,” said Turner. “It’s a great way for those students to experience what their future patients will be dealing with, both in and outside of the clinic space.”

The Legacy Foundation opened Owen’s Outfitters in October where they collect health supplies which are then free for people who need them.

“We are the only organization that you do not have to qualify for our service based on income, based on your insurance status, based on your need. If you need it, come and get it. We make it very simple. There is a single form to fill out and then the item is yours for as long as you need it,” said Turner.

Becky Schmitz, a physical therapist at LifeScape has partnered with the foundation to help match patients with supplies in stock at Owen’s Outfitters.

“So what we find a lot of times is insurance will cover very expensive big items, like they would cover a manual wheelchair for an individual when they’re going home, but they won’t cover a simple walker that might cost $50 or $60,” said Schmitz.

LifeScape also gives their extra equipment to the foundation.

“Things like a simple shower chair that might sit in your shower might cost $80 or $100. You might only need it for two or three months at a time,” said Schmitz.

Michelle Schimelpfenig, the co-founder of the foundation says her mission is starting a fund.

“Provide scholarships for medical providers to apply for their patients. And it may not be covering the cost of medication. It may be a child who desperately needs therapy, but the family can’t afford it, or a child that wants to go to a certain camp,” said Schimelpfenig.

They’ve about doubled their inventory since opening.

“The dream is a bigger space because right now it’s pretty cluttered if you look around and I think the need is there, it’s just a matter of finding the resources and finding the people to make it happen,” Schimelpfenig

Turner says she’s already seeing strong support.

“The community response has just been incredible. And we’ve gone from serving maybe 1 to 2 people a week to we’re now in the 5 to 10 range,” said Turner.

Eventually, they want to deliver bigger items to people’s houses.

“We would like to be able to do pickups and deliveries of equipment and that has been a struggle for us at the moment with that heavier, bulkier equipment. And we’re still always looking for volunteers,” said Turner.

Click here to learn more about The Legacy Foundation.