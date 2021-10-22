Who founded the University of South Dakota College of Fine Arts

VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — This weekend the University of South Dakota College of Fine Arts is honoring 10 people who have helped shaped the college into what it is.

For the first time since it’s founding in 1931, the College of Fine Arts will have a Hall of Fame to celebrate alumni, educators and friends of the college. The inaugural hall of fame ceremony will induct ten people.

“And these are folks who represent the very best of what the University of South Dakota has to offer. They are incredible alumni who have gone on to achieve the highest level of professional skill and professional recognition. They are incredible educators who have set the standards for excellence for the University of South Dakota College of Fine Arts has become. And they’re outstanding friends who given their time, their talent and their resources. Without them we couldn’t be who we are,” Bruce Kelley, Dean of the College of Fine Arts said.

In tonight’s Eye on KELOLAND, Lauren Soulek tells you how the Hall of Fame is honoring the college’s past while also looking to it’s future.