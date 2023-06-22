INWOOD, IOWA (KELO) — One in 345 children are born with cerebral palsy in the United States. The disease can hamper someone’s ability to move or maintain balance.

But a West Lyon student didn’t let the diagnosis stop them from joining the school’s track and field team.

From the very beginning, Xander Rentschler had to overcome challenges.

“Xander’s journey started right after birth. He was a micro preemie born at about 25 weeks gestation, and he came with a rough start,” Xander mother, Penny, said.

After Xander spent 158 days in the NICU, the Rentschlers had to face another obstacle.

“His biggest diagnosis I would say would be his spastic diplegia cerebral palsy, which is something that he’ll live with for the rest of his life. He’s done a lot of therapies, and that’s really been one of the biggest things that he’s had to overcome, multiple surgeries through elementary and therapies up until this current day,” Penny said.

Xander and his parents were not going to let his setbacks slow him down. Through Iowa Adaptive Sports, Xander received a wheelchair to compete on the track team at West Lyon High School.

“We’ve pushed him so far, and we’re not going to set any limits or anything on him,” Xander’s father, Mark, said.

“I guess just the fact that just knowing that I can do something to make myself better and make myself happy,” Xander said.

Xander started competing in wheelchair events in eighth grade, and he has always felt like he is part of the team.

“They’re rooting for him just as much as I am as a dad, even as a coach. Super proud moment,” Mark said.

It did not take Xander long to find success. He has qualified for the high school state track and field meet twice. This year, he placed in the top three in the 100, 200, 400 and 800 meter dashes.

“Going down to state, it’s really awesome with friends who make it in their events, and just seeing other competitors, just getting to know them,” Xander said.

“He’s getting to the point where he’s kind of taking this on his own. He’s had some success himself. He’s been to Drake, he’s been to the state meet, and we’ve slowly watched his times go down as he’s gotten bigger and he’s gotten stronger, so hopefully he can continue to do that,” Mark said.

Xander’s goals for track next year are simple.

“Just getting better overall. Going back to state is going to be fun. Going to Drake, especially. That’s another big meet with a lot of other schools,” Xander said.

For Xander’s parents, they expect their son to use this experience to learn some important life lessons.

“I hope that Xander learns that he can really do anything that he sets his mind to. Whether you have a disability or not, you set your bar high. And, we’ve always had high expectations, but I hope that Xander continues to hold high expectations for himself as he continues to grow up, just never let anything hold him back,” Penny said.

“I hope that he sees that there’s a work ethic and there’s a process. You put in the time, you put in the effort, and there’s outcomes for that. If you’re willing to put in the time, and you’re willing to work hard, usually you can find success,” Mark said.

Through all of Xander’s success, he continues to blow people away.

“Amazing. I mean, miraculous. His story is unique. Since he’s been a baby, we’ve been told a lot of he’ll never be able to do these things, and he’s doing all of them. So, it’s a miracle. It’s amazing,” Penny said.

Xander hopes his story can inspire those in a similar situation.

“Just try and do the best that you can, and see if you can do whatever you want. Just take advantage of whatever you can,” Xander said.

Xander also competes in football and basketball. He has high hopes of making it back to the state track meet next year and continuing to compete against other schools.