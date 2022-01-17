What will COVID-19 look like in the future?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s been just about two years since COVID-19 reached the United States and many have been wondering if an end is in sight for the pandemic.

Doctors say the end will look like how we know influenza or the chicken pox today — present but more controllable. It will be called an ‘endemic’ and that status seems to be inching closer.

“I think what I’d like people to know is that there is hope. It does appear that we are progressing through this pandemic and that if we stay in this together we can hopefully get to where we’re living with this as we move forward,” said Dr. Kevin Post, Chief Medical Officer at Avera Medical Group.

