What should Lincoln County do to house growing number of inmates?

Last week, 67 percent of Lincoln County voters said no to a $50 million bond proposal for a new jail in Tea.

Before the vote was put on the ballot, the five person county commission was split with three commissioners supporting the idea and two others against it.

“My understanding is that the jail topic has been brought up several times over the last 10, 15 years,” Lincoln County Sheriff Steve Swenson said.

Lincoln County hasn’t had its own jail since the 1980s. Since then, the county has contracted with many other jails to house its inmates; right now they’re only working with Minnehaha County.

“We’re contracted for 45 beds and the current price is $97.47 per inmate per day,” Sheriff Swenson said. “We’re not locked in on the rate, we’re locked in on the number of beds.”

But they’re already exceeding that contract, with 55 Lincoln County inmates housed in Minnehaha’s County jail right now.

“We’re at $1.5 million today and this is as of October 9th,” Sheriff Swenson said.

This year Lincoln County is on track to spend approximately $1.8 million on housing inmates.

“In 2015 that was $698,000 in 2019, four years later, it is $1.39 million. So it’s doubled in four years,” Sheriff Swenson said.

This year’s stats represent another 30 percent increase in just one year–rapid growth that’s difficult to plan for.

“It is a guessing game and if my estimates are wrong, then I’ll have to ask the commission for more money,” Sheriff Swenson said.

“We’ve talked about it several times,” Commissioner David Gillespie said.

Gillespie has been on the Lincoln County Commission for 12 years; he says the county has been actively looking into the idea of building a jail since 2017.

“We toured Dakota County jail down in Nebraska, we toured Yankton’s jail and we also went out to Pennington County and toured that,” Gillespie said.

It was the first thing the commission asked Sheriff Swenson to look into when he took office.

“The meeting that I was sworn in as Lincoln County Sheriff I was asked to collect some data on what we’re spending, what we’re projecting to spend and the number of inmates we’ll be housing over the next 20 years,” Swenson said.

“One of the studies we did projected that over the next 30 years we would spend $182 million with Minnehaha County just to keep doing what we’re doing,” Commissioner Tiffani Landeen said.

Landeen was one of the three Lincoln County Commissioners in support of building a jail.

“I think long term it’s going to be a benefit, it’s just that initial growing pain that we have in Lincoln County. Whether it’s the jail or the roads, we’re just growing faster than we ever thought we would and we’re a little behind the eight ball on taking care of those things,” Landeen said.

“I’d rather focus on building roads in an accountable, responsible manner instead of building a jail,” Commissioner Joel Arends said.

Arends was a big opponent of building a jail.

“The building is just one component, we also have to deal with all of the operational costs that go along with the jail that would have exceeded the money we had in our budget,” Arends said.

“I don’t think we’re there yet to support a facility of that size,” Gillespie said.

Gillespie was also against the building, saying a 200 bed facility was too large for a county that only has 55 inmates. Landeen said the proposed $50 million jail was planning for future growth and a goal of contracting for federal inmates.

“If there are beds for federal inmates then that’s going to be a revenue source to help offset some of the costs for running the jail,” Landeen said.

Another key argument against the jail was the land purchased in Tea; homeowners in the area fought the idea of having a jail so close. Others in the county questioned why Lincoln County wouldn’t use some of its other property, like the 38 acres of land the county owns just south of the Highway Shop west of Canton. Several commissioners said bringing utilities out to that farmland would add a significant expense.

“The problem is the transporting for Sioux Falls or Tea or Harrisburg, clear down here,” Gillespie said.

Another debate was whether the jail should be built in Canton or closer to Sioux Falls where more of the arrests take place. Either way, inmate transport continues to be a reality for the sheriff’s office.

“So we’ve got to go up and get them, bring them here, then take them back, that’s really a full time job for a deputy on court days,” Sheriff Swenson said.

Landeen says location is one of the issues the commission should address in their future discussion on what to do with housing inmates in the county.

“We’ll keep working on it, we’ve been talking and working on things for the last two years, so I think that discussion is going to continue and hopefully we can come to a consensus on how to move forward,” Landeen said.

“As far as I’m concerned, I’m not interested in pursuing a jail at all in Lincoln County anymore, we’re going to pursue the more attractive alternative which is a long time agreement,” Arends said.

Arends says the time for discussion on a new jail is over, and Gillespie agrees.

“I’ll never say never, but right now we want to work with our neighbor to the north,” Gillespie said.

“What we want to do is have a long-term agreement, longer than what we have right now and make sure it’s not only in the best interest of Minnehaha County but also Lincoln County voters,” Arends said.

But those commissioners originally in favor of building the jail still have the same reservations about continuing to contract with Minnehaha County.

“I don’t think it’s going to get any cheaper to do that,” Landeen said.

“The logic is trying to operate a facility on our own for two facets, controlling the budget and secondly, knowing for sure what your long-term solution is for housing your prisoners,” Commission chair Michael Poppens said.

