What it’s really like on frontlines of pandemic in SD

In our ongoing series, “COVID-19 Beyond the Numbers,” we have been asking our officials the tough questions and bringing you the personal stories of those affected by the virus.

Dr. Anthony J. Hericks, is coming off of a long week caring for the sickest of patients in the Intensive Care Unit at Avera McKennan Hospital.

“It is very morally distressing. The physical work is tough. Dr. Tiangco and I have been in the ICU together this week. Normally we have one intensivist up there, we have had two for several months,” Dr. Hericks said.

Pulmonologist, Dr. Anthony Hericks, is Director of Critical Care at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls

Not only that, but in recent weeks, space has become exceedingly tight at the hospital to care for those patients.

“We’re never ever really that full, but now we’re full. We have beds that have people with dual occupancy, which normally we have single-person rooms; we’re looking for patients to move out so we can move patients in. We have waiting lists for the ICU. If a bed is open, it’s almost immediately filled,” he said.

Frontline health care workers in the COVID-19 unit at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls

Dr. Hericks specializes in lung disease and as director of critical care for the hospital. He says the numbers of staffed hospital bed capacity, released by the South Dakota Department of Health, don’t paint a true picture of what is really happening in hospitals across the state.

“You can look at the numbers all you want and think they look great, but I can tell you if you were to walk through the hospital and see how many open beds we have, see how many discharges we have every day and see how many admission we have–this is a revolving door. It doesn’t stop. A bed is empty and then it gets filled.” Dr. Anthony Hericks, Avera McKennan Hospital Director of Critical Care

Dr. Hericks is trained to deal with very sick and dying patients. However, he and his colleagues have never experienced a pandemic.

“When you come into the hospital every day you have to put on your PAPR, you have to put on your mask, you have to put on your face shield. You have to walk in and see these people who in some respects are actively dying in front of you; especially in the intensive care unit. That not only weighs on you physically but weighs on you emotionally and then you have to come back and do that every single day,” Dr. Hericks said.

“You see someone on the worst day they’ve ever had, that day you’re caring for them in the ICU. And you experience that every single day,” ICU Nurse Sarah Metz said.

Metz graduated from nursing school at Augustana and has only been an ICU nurse for 18 months. No amount of training could have prepared her for COVID-19.



Sarah Metz graduated from Augustana nursing school in 2018. Today she works as an ICU nurse at Avera McKennan

“This is definitely not something I was expecting in the first year of my nursing career, to be dealing with a pandemic,” Metz said.

These intensive care doctors and nurses are getting help from other medical personnel throughout the hospital.

“Whereas I used to come in and have one to two patients, now I have two to three. And I have a nurse buddy that I’m trying to give a crash course in the ICU to,” Metz said.

“So we’re in the line of fire right now and I really want to give a shout out to all my colleagues–keep up the good fight. We hold each other up, that we can get through this together and hopefully be stronger on the other side,” Dr Hericks said.

Dr. Hericks says everyone deals with the stress and loss of human life differently. The unpredictability of COVID-19 hit Nurse Metz hard when one of her patients died.

“I do a lot of bike riding and working out and I had a patient who was also a cyclist. And I thought, here he is, this healthy, fit guy going on bike rides and I think about how lucky I am to still be able to do that, and he unfortunately is not,” Metz said.

“I can tell you I’ve seen ages of 20’s, 30’s and 80’s and 90’s. Some of them walk in, some of them walk out. Some of them don’t. I think we all may deal with it a little different. We may hide it. You may be the strongest person at work everyday, but you may go home and cry,” Dr. Hericks said.

These doctors and nurses also worry despite taking all precautions, they could also catch it and infect their loved ones.

“Did I wipe my stuff down. Did I touch something I shouldn’t have? Why am I touching my face? Am I going to bring this home to my loved ones and are they going to get sick? And that’s very, very scary for everybody involved,” Dr. Hericks said.

Dr. Anthony Hericks with is wife and three children, worries about exposing them to COVID-19

These frontline workers say there are very simple things everyone can do to stop community spread; keep more people out of the hospital and more health care workers on the job.

“This is something that is completely preventable. The way you survive COVID-19 is number one–don’t get it. How don’t you get it? You social distance, you wear a mask, you wash your hands,” Dr. Hericks said.

“Everyone is tired of COVID. The hospital staff is tired of COVID. People with COVID are tired of COVID. But we can’t be lax about it, just because we’re tired of it,” Metz said.

“This is a marathon. As we go through this race, we’re going to have to just keep fighting and fighting to try to make sure we get through this.”