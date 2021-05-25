Weekday weddings becoming more popular in packed 2021 event season

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Last year brought countless cancellations and pandemic postponements in the world of weddings, but that’s made 2021 a summer season packed full of weddings catching up from last year. In tonight’s Eye on KELOLAND, how some couples are getting creative to make their big day happen this year.

“They came out with this beautiful platter that said, will you marry me on it and the ring was on the dessert, my ring actually fell in,” Sioux Falls bride-to-be Maria Renteria said.

Since the moment she got engaged, Maria has been working on her wedding.

“It’s never too early to start planning, I started planning two years ago,” Renteria said.



But when it came time to book a venue last summer…



“Around August we were looking at venues and people were freaking out because our date was in 2021, I was just like I don’t want to postpone it for another year, I’ve already waited two years,” she said.



“We see a lot of Fridays and Saturdays, but Saturdays are our busiest day and then Sundays as well are getting super popular,” Blue Haven & The Atrium owner Amanda Nelson said.



Getting a Sioux Falls wedding venue booked on a weekend means setting a date far in advance.



“I usually say like July 4th, all of our Saturdays are typically gone for that next year,” Nelson said.



“As far as I knew it was always on Fridays or Saturdays, but I was like, I don’t care, I’m doing it on a Thursday,” Renteria said.

A move to the weekday that many couples are starting to make.



“It’s getting more popular to do Thursday weddings, lots of Monday weddings especially when it hits those holiday weekends. Just because the dates are gone, they want to get married, they want that perfect dream venue…and they don’t have a ton of options left open, they just pick a date that is available to them,” Nelson said.



“The wedding is the most important, to me the date wasn’t that important,” Renteria said. “Honestly, the people that are important that need to come to my wedding will make it work for me.”



“You definitely take time off for a wedding, on a weekday you just have to be diligent with which days you’re taking and how many days you need to take in order to be there,” Kyla Bixler said.



Bixler was a bridesmaid in a weekday wedding this May.



“We arrived on a Wednesday afternoon, we did some bridesmaid stuff, we got bouquets together, rehearsal dinner was Wednesday night, again, a little different. Then Thursday we took the entire day and got ready for the wedding and the wedding was at six o’clock,” Bixler said.



While she was able to make it work, the Thursday evening wedding wasn’t an option for everyone invited.



“It was in a different location than where she had lived so a lot of people had trouble getting off or they couldn’t stay the whole time because they had to work the next day,” Bixler said.



“I do see that crowds can be smaller on weekdays, but sometimes that’s on purpose as well,” Nelson said.



While the packed calendar of 2021 events has some brides switching to a weekday wedding, this nontraditional option is also becoming more popular for another reason.



“Monday, through Thursdays we definitely offer a significant discount,” Nelson said.



“It definitely saved us a good two to three thousand dollars, which was really, really nice,” Renteria said.



Couples opting for weekday weddings are not only saving money on the venue, but other wedding vendors who are much more available and affordable during the week.



“My photographer is cheaper, my venue is cheaper,” Renteria said.



“They were very open to the weekday weddings because they didn’t have those slots filled, so yeah, more money for them,” Bixler said.



Saving money and opening up their opportunities to vendors who are also already fully booked for the traditional 2021 wedding season.



“A lot of photographers that I follow are pretty much booked out, I was looking at a local vendor who does wooden flowers, she’s booked up until 2022,” Renteria said.



Creating the special day brides like Renteria have dreamed of…



“I don’t care, as long as I have a day,” Renteria said.



…no matter which day they finally get to say I do.



“As long as I’ve got my family and my close friends, I want there and him, that’s all that matters,” Renteria said.



The Sioux Falls area has seen several new wedding venues pop up over the past few years, but Nelson says there is still room in the market for more venues to help open up the availability of more weekend weddings for area families.