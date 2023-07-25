WATERTOWN, S.D. (KELO) — Like many communities, a city in northeastern South Dakota has spent the past few years revamping its downtown. In tonight’s Eye on KELOLAND, Julia Lin shows you the progress being made in Watertown.

With a population of roughly 24,000, this community has made huge strides in adding new businesses and restoring old ones. Watertown’s mayor says a bar fire in 2019 spurred the revitalization effort.

“Afterward, we were left with literally a big hole in downtown Watertown. And rather than be sad about it, we took that as an opportunity to do something great for Watertown,” Ried Holien, Mayor of Watertown said.

The Foundation Plaza Park is one of Watertown’s newest amenities that opened in May.

“There are some great renovations of some of our older more historic buildings. For upper-story living, the fire really was a catalyst in my opinion for the residential side of downtown, but the commercial and retail side of downtown had been happening for several years prior to that,” said Amanda Mack, Watertown city manager.

City manager Mack, says spaces like Foundation Plaza is just one example of the growth.

“It’s absolutely critical. You know, we can build all of the roads and bridges and buildings that we want. And those are very important, but nobody’s emotionally connected to you know, Highway 212,” said Amanda Mack.

Community members have embraced the town’s newest attractions and for someone like David Lueck, he is glad to see the city come back to life.

“I grew up here when I was younger so we love it. We love seeing the old Watertown come back, it used to be really happening and hopping and I’m glad to see it come back to that state again,” David Lueck, Watertown resident said.

One couple who’s witnessed the transformations through the years is Jill and Tim Makepeace who just hit 41 years in business at Makepeace Jewelers.

“We have seen a lot of changes in downtown, and right now I’m sure as you saw when you were going through like we have lots of exciting things happening in the park. We almost have that urban big city feeling but still a small town,” Jill Makepeace said.

But it wasn’t always that way.

“20 years ago, there was a lot of storefronts that were empty. And now, I don’t think there’s one,” said Tim Makepeace.

Jill has been in awe of some of the building restorations, like The Goss Opera House which dates back to the 1800s.

“Several of the buildings, The Goss have been just wonderful, because for years, we sat here on the corner, and that building was all boarded up. And we said, ‘Oh, there’s a beautiful opera house in there. It’s too bad. Somebody wouldn’t come and take care of that.’ And maybe renovate it,” said Jill Makepeace.

In 2018 the town did just that. Community members formed a campaign that raised $5,000,000 to save the building from being condemned.

“So what we have now is a state-of-the-art facility where we host everything from birthday parties, anniversaries, engagements, weddings, and concerts. We are the backdrop and kind of the hub for the city as far as like we want to be the backdrop for memory-making moments, whatever that is,” Jamie Mack, executive director for The Goss said.

Other new additions include the sculpture walk as well as the crosswalk art.

“There was a sculpture on the sculpture walk two years ago that my kids still talk about, why did it go away? That emotional engagement piece is just as critical as the infrastructure, the physical infrastructure that we build in a community,” said Amanda Mack.

“The people are most exciting about Watertown. The local businesses, I know that new and older businesses are downtown, they’re really cool. I love that they keep a lot of the history,” Lueck said.

“We’re not Brookings, We’re not Aberdeen. We’re not the cities. We are Watertown, and we’re proud of that. And we offer things that no other community in the world offers,” said Amanda Mack.

Watertown is also building a $36 million ice arena that is expected to be open by Christmas.