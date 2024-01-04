SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Washington Pavilion in Downtown Sioux Falls has had many new exhibits and renovations in the past year, attracting even more visitors.

Caleb Hawkes and his two boys Benjamin and Oliver visit the Pavilion when they can.

“There’s a lot of different things to do. Because we can spend a lot of time on one floor. And then if we want something else to do the next time, they could spend a lot of time on a different floor,” said Caleb Hawkes, father.

Hawkes says the duo’s favorites include the top floor…

“My boys are big into human body science. So we spend a while on the top floor with the circulatory system and putting the bones and organs together. They really enjoyed that,” Hawkes said.

And the new H2O Workshop on the 2nd floor. This $400K exhibit is one of the newest renovations to the Kirby Science Discovery Center.

“That was a very significant change that happened. And we know through our customer surveys after they leave, the H2O Workshop continues to be one of the favorites for the kids,” said Kerri DeGraff, Chief Operating Officer.

The Sweetman Planetarium was another new addition in 2023. The planetarium is equipped with the latest state of the art dome and projectors, thanks to a 1.2 million dollar donation from the Sweetman family.

“It’s fun to see what our donors have been able to help us create here at the Washington Pavilion, and that completely changed the technology offering. So we have the one of the best state of the art planetariums in the United States,” DeGraff said.

Since the two exhibits opened, the Pavilion has seen close to an 8 percent increase in admission numbers and a big increase in memberships for 2024.

“We need to continue to invest in those exhibits and continue to refresh, refresh those experiences. But we also need to look at what is the technology of the future have for us,” DeGraff said.

The Washington Pavilion saw a lot of renovations in 2023. And there is even more to come for 2024.

The Washington Pavilion itself has been working on big renovations on the roof and many of the walls inside. Their WP cafe and Parlour concessions stand also opened to the public at the start of the year.

“We’re really doing all this as part of an overall master plan to just become the cultural beacon in the Sioux Falls region,” said Darrin Smith, President and CEO.

A million dollar renovation will begin in Fall on the Space Exhibit on the second floor.

“We’ll be renovating the entire second floor, which is, will now be known as the space and technology floor. We’ve got some great private partners with Marketbeat locally, and Dakota State University who will be partnering with us on that. So it’s just going to keep that momentum going in the Science Center,” Smith said.

Smith says they will also be adding a playground outside for the 46 preschoolers that attend the Pavilion’s Graham Academy Preschool.

“We continue to look for ways to expand how we can reach more people in the community with our preschool. And that’s something I think the community should also be looking at in the future,” Smith said.

The goal of the expansion is to continue bringing new experiences for family’s like Hawkes.

“My boys will come over and over again to places like this because there’s so many different things to do each time we come,” Hawkes said.

Smith says they will also be opening a new retail store off site in the Steel District. This is another first for the Pavilion.