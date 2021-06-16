Visiting the Black Hills Wild Horse Sanctuary

HOT SPRINGS, S.D. (KELO) — It might surprise you to learn that South Dakota is home to one of the largest non profit horse sanctuaries in the country.

Hundreds of horses roam the 11,000 acres of the Black Hills Wild Horse Sanctuary south of Hot Springs.

It was started by author and conservationist Dayton Hyde in 1987. And then in the mid 90’s Susan Watt had just lost her husband and was looking for a new purpose. She joined the sanctuary and took over the non profit when Hyde passed away in 2018.

“I worked alongside of him for 25 years, and he taught me everything, in fact the first thing I asked him when I came here to visit him was will you teach me about wild horses, and this is what he said, ‘Hmm I had to learn and you’re going to have to learn too, so I learned and I learned and I learned and I learned,'” said Watt.

Watt says they saved a hundred horses headed for the slaughter house in 2020. In tonight’s Eye on KELOLAND at 10 p.m., we’ll learn more about the sanctuary and find out how you can see the wild horses for yourself.