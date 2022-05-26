SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Protection orders and no contact orders are a tool victims of domestic abuse can utilize to get away from their abusers. However, it’s not uncommon for those to be violated.

In early March, 22-year-old Jackson Phillips was charged with violating a no contact order issued to him after he allegedly strangled 20-year-old Randi Gerlach in December. That violation charge, as well as domestic assault charges, were placed on Phillips after Gerlach’s body was found on March 1 in southern Sioux Falls.

The violation of the no contact order has left Gerlach’s family frustrated.

“Protection orders don’t really do anything. It’s just a piece of paper,” Kara Riedel, Randi’s mom, said. “And then what?”

“You never want to fault anybody for having that protection order or thinking that it didn’t work or whatever, I mean, that’s the case. It’s just a tricky situation because they are a tool and they will work but there’s always going to be people that violate them as well and ultimately sometimes we can’t protect everybody but we certainly, there are lots of things in place that will make every effort to do that,” said Amy Carter, operations director at Children’s Inn.

In Thursday night’s Eye on KELOLAND, Lauren Soulek brings you the frustrations of Gerlach’s family and the reality of protection orders and no contact orders.