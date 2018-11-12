Veterans Behind Bars

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - More than 276,000 South Dakota residents are Veterans, currently in the service or are family of military members.

Many don't know the dozens of military benefits they've earned that could have a positive impact on their lives.

The Department of Veterans Affairs spends a lot of time creating awareness about those benefits and it sometimes takes staff members to unique places.

In Eye on KELOLAND, we show you why they're going behind bars to open up to incarcerated Veterans and Veterans working for the Department of Corrections.

At the age of 18, J. Richard Elliott was looking for a place to channel his energy. He landed on the military.

"First one I went to was the Marine Corps. Macho. It lived up to it," Elliott said.

Elliot is currently a long way from his time as a mortarman during the Vietnam War. The 68-year-old from Texas is at the South Dakota State Penitentiary for life, convicted of first-degree murder.

Following his service, he didn't know what to do and chose to travel down the wrong path.

"I rode with a motorcycle club. I took care of some business. Next thing I know I was in South Dakota for two days," Elliot said.

During the motorcycle rally in 1986, he took part in a killing near Spearfish of a prospective club member who informed the police about a stabbing.

Matt Holsen: Are you sorry about what you did?

J. Richard Elliot: Yes I am. Very much. My whole life is basically changed.

Elliot has been in prison since 1987. Recently, he and other Veterans have been visiting with Erin Bultje from the South Dakota Department of Veterans Affairs in the State Penitentiary Chapel. At any given time, there are between 300-400 incarcerated Veterans in South Dakota.

Bultje's hope is to assist Veterans of all different backgrounds in finding the support they need to be productive members of society.

"Being able to educate them on what's available. It might not be available to them but it could benefit their children or their spouses," Bultje said.

Bultje went through training with the Department of Corrections so she could visit prisons to provide awareness of Veterans benefits.

"Then I've been traveling the state. I've been going to the women's prison, Mike Durfee State Prison and up here working with the incarcerated Veterans," Bultje said.

A former servicemember herself, Bultje says it's important to never leave a Veteran behind and to remind them of their commitment to the country.

"Our vision for the South Dakota Department of Veterans Affairs is 'Voices For Veterans.' That means all Veterans. We want to make sure that these guys are not forgotten about and that they are getting the benefits that they're entitled to and then also making sure that their family members are getting the benefits they're entitled to as well," Bultje said.

She's also providing information to Department of Corrections employees along the way. More than 140 working across the state have served or are currently serving.

"Veterans are Veterans, regardless of what side of the law you're on," Marine Corps Veteran Tammy Mertens-Jones said.

Mertens-Jones is the Cultural Activities Program Manager at the penitentiary. She says Bultje's visits have led her to take action.

"Because of that I went to the VA and filed a claim and am exploring what benefits I have. Stuff I didn't know," Mertens-Jones said.

On top of that, Mertens-Jones says any time you can provide a positive for prisoners, it can make a big difference.

"It's going to make this place safer. It's going to make our communities safer when they get out because a lot of these guys are going to get out and they're going to be living right next door to us and they're going to be working," Mertens-Jones said.

The main benefits inmates are looking into have to do with service-connected disabilities, housing and health care. Bultje says her staff can link Veterans up with support systems so they can make the right choices marching forward.

"What kind of mental health resources are available? What kind of housing resources are available? How do we get you enrolled in VA Health Care. Just making sure that we're educating them so that their chances of making it are so much higher," Bultje said.

And reminding them of their military past, could bring back that discipline many of them learned at basic training.

"Simplify," Elliott said.

