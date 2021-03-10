Veteran nurse says she’s never experienced anything like a year with Covid-19

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A year ago some of us were hearing about the first serious cases of COVID-19 in South Dakota. An illness that still leaves many questions unanswered. For those on the front lines of the healthcare industry, it has been an incredibly tough year.

“It was just a different kind of nursing and illness to try to manage right from the beginning.”

Marcia Kummer, is a Nurse Manager for the Critical Care Unit at Sanford Hospital in Sioux Falls. She says in her 30 years of nursing she has never experienced anything like the past 12 months. She remembers a variety of emotions. But early on, it was frustration.

“We would get practices and processes down and be starting to take care of stuff and the CDC would make some changes, so we would change our processes. That was frustrating.”

As the weeks ticked by, the exasperation would continue.

“And then just, in general, knowing how sick the patients were and how complex they were and to also have the frustration of the community and people around blowing you off, saying it’s not that bad, you guys are making up the numbers, those types of things and you know, not wearing masks not following protocol, just because they didn’t believe it… That was very frustrating,” said Kummer.

In April the virus showed us how easily it spreads, infecting 929 workers at the Smithfield plant in Sioux Falls. At the time, it was one of the worst outbreaks in the nation.

It gave doctors and nurses in the critical care unit the first taste of what was to come. It took several more months, but the surge arrived in the fall.

“The patients just kept coming in so fast and so rapidly and they were so incredibly sick,” Kummer said.

Kummer says the memory that will always stay with her, was the day she lost 3 patients.

“We deal with death and passing, but not usually 3 of them in a 12 hours shift on the same floor. So, that was kind of a difficult day and just dealing with a– being able to provide that gentleman who was just tired he was ready to give up, so he wanted us to call his family and say I’m done. So you know, letting– at that point we were letting in one visitor if they were going into end-of-life care. So helping that daughter come in to say goodbye, and getting her all dressed up in the isolation stuff and then Facetiming the grandson and the nurse Haley and I just stood in there crying along with them you know as they said their goodbyes,” said Kummer.

The doctors and nurses have a burden the rest of us don’t. Watching patients die will leave emotional scars. Kummer says they are fully aware that some staff may deal with varying levels of PTSD.

“In critical care that’s something we really pride ourselves on, is our teamwork and I think that will help support them, the ones that will reach out we’ll be able to help and coach along the way, the other ones we just provide that guidance and love along the way and hopefully they’ll reach out as they need some,” said Kummer.

There’s no doubt the last 12 months of this pandemic have changed people.

“After this many years of nursing, it is a toll. It does make you rethink your priorities and what you want in life and just kinda look at where you want to go and what you want to do. And nursing, in general, I think you know the nursing staff at this moment I think the staff are rebounding and they seem like they are dealing well with it, you never know, as far as it comes down the road but it will be something you always carry with you,” said Kummer.

While the virus is still a threat, some of the fear has subsided. We have more answers, we have vaccines, and we have hope.