Unique project being built in Deadwood

A restaurant bar, an organic grocery store, and a place to stay all in one, is Jacobs’ Brewhouse and Grocer.

Located right in downtown Deadwood, this family-run business is a unique twist that’s also combining history and modern culture.

Built in 1895, this building used to be a grocery store.

125 years later, the Jacobs decided it was time to bring it back, but in a unique way.

“There’s a lot of great places here in Deadwood all different kinds of atmospheres, places that have been around a long time. Our main goal and our main focus here was to do something different,” Scott Jacobs, co-owner, said.

Scott Jacobs was one of the first artist in the world to be licensed by Harley Davidson. He and his family moved to Deadwood about four years ago with an idea.

“The Jacobs Brewhouse is a family business, my daughters Alexa, Olivia, my wife, Sharon and I have just fell in love with Deadwood. We’re originally from San Diego and fell in love with the Black Hills and we’ve taken it under our wings and just trying to do beautiful things that don’t exist here,” Jacobs said.

Altogether, the Jacobs’ Brewhouse and Grocer is three buildings. On the right is an organic grocery store and bakery which will support local businesses and mostly US products.

“I want to do American made brands, I want to support local because that’s how it used to be. We used to all shop in one town because you couldn’t commute a hundred miles everyday. You maybe had one car for the family,” Olivia Jacobs Chrisman, Creative Director of Jacobs Brewhouse, said.

Olivia Jacobs Chrisman is the Creative Director for the new business and says it’s important to give back to the community.

“We want to support people like us because if they are not around any more, there’s no creativity and the variety of what you can eat and what you can buy,” Chrisman said.

On top of the building will be an Airbnb or VRBO, which consists of three different bedrooms, all with different themes. There is also a kitchen and a dining room. The left side of the building will be a bar and restaurant.

“I think that one of the things that is going to set this place apart from a lot of the other businesses in Deadwood. There’s not going to be any gaming in here. It’s going to be just a nice classy establishment but at the same time, the addition of the bakery and grocery store,” Ron Waldner, general contractor, said.

Ron Waldner helped design Jacobs Brewhouse and Grocer. He created the metal fabrications on the bar and nearly all of the railings. He and his team also made the giant doors and door handles from scratch.

“This project has been a really fun project because it combines a few different elements. First off we have the historic preservation side of it, and that at the flip side of that, being able to be creative and try to come up with things that nobody has ever seen before,” Waldner said.

Melissa Starck is the front of house general manager and is in charge of hiring all the staff, training, and making sure employees know the history behind the building.

“We really want to elevate the culture of Deadwood, but yet still maintaining the history sort of bringing the past and the future together, we are very excited about that,” Starck said.

Jacobs’ Brewhouse and grocer is a project over $2 million. They are scheduled to be open by the end of May.

“You got to do something and you might as well do something great and we are hoping we are doing something great here,” Jacobs said.