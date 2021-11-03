Unexpected benefits from Huron’s community garden

HURON, S.D. (KELO) — Growing your own garden can be difficult when living in a town or apartment complex.

But, community members in Huron have the opportunity to utilize a local community garden and be able to experience the excitement that comes with growing your own food.

“They’re offered an opportunity to have something that they wouldn’t otherwise because of living and rental units. You’re often not allowed to have a garden, so it’s easy. It’s within walking distance, pretty much everything is provided for them. We have water here on site, we have hydrants and spigots that they can hook up to. We’ve even got garden tools, wheelbarrows, all the kinds of things that you think that people would need. Baskets that they can carry their produce,” garden organizer Kent Vlieger said.

