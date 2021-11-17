Two families come together through open adoption

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — November is National Adoption Month, designed to help raise awareness about adoption and the need for more adoptive and foster families.

Just about everyone knows someone who’s been touched by adoption– and you’ve likely seen dozens of viral posts of adults who were adopted as babies searching for their biological families. Those kinds of closed adoptions, where adoptive families don’t know the identity of their child’s biological parents, were incredibly common in the past.

While they can still happen today, the majority of modern day adoptions are open, where biological birth parents know and stay connected with the families who adopt their child.

“It would not be an easy thing to be like, ‘here’s the child I created, now I never see them or hear anything and make sure they’re OK.’ So that is a definite fear, but not any more. I love Stacey and Kasey, they’re part of my family. We all are just one big happy little unit, strange that we are,” birth mom Dani Tjaden said.

“We wanted the girls to know that they’re absolutely loved, and that this was not somebody who does not want them. That’s absolutely not the situation. That’s really been our focus has been the girls the whole time,” Stacy Reck, adoptive mom said.

In Wednesday night’s Eye on KELOLAND, we’ll introduce you to two families whose hearts have been forever connected through adoption.