Two craft breweries expanding in Sioux Falls

Posted: May 24, 2019 12:17 PM CDT

Updated: May 24, 2019 12:17 PM CDT

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- Local breweries are popping up all over KELOLAND.

Matt Holsen: We're getting a look inside the new Severance Brewing Company that's just across the street from the Levitt in uptown Sioux Falls. 

Coming up in Friday's Eye On KELOLAND, we'll show you all the work that's going into the new facility that's supposed to open in mid-July.

"It's going to be great. We chose this location for a couple of reasons. One, you've got four floors of residential above us," Scott Heckel with Severance Brewing Company said. 

"We're thrilled with the location. It's uptown, right across, great view of the upper falls. Right down the street from the Levitt Shell. We're excited about where we're at," Mark Stavenger with Severance Brewing Company said. 

Severance is one of several craft brewers opening or expanding in South Dakota. Hear more from them and Remedy Brewing Friday at 10.

